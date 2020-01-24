Cyberattacks hit county, city, slowing government functions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Barely a week after an Oregon town was hit by an apparent cyberattack, a coastal Oregon county is struggling to get its computer and telephone systems running again after also being hit. The attack on Tillamook County government has affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its website, and left phones working intermittently. In a statement, officials said there’s no indication the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused. The county began experiencing difficulties with several computer systems Wednesday. Meanwhile, the government of St. Helens, a city in northwest Oregon of 13,000 and the county seat of Columbia County, experienced a disruption in computers, emails and telephones starting on Jan. 14.