Russia-Poland feud over history clouds Auschwitz anniversary

World leaders will gather twice over the next several days to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of Nazi Germany’s death camps. One will be in Jerusalem on Thursday and the other, four days later, at the Auschwitz site in southern Poland. The competing commemorations underline how politically charged World War II remains as nationalist governments in Russia and Poland seek to make some political gains from their bitter history. Leaders at both sites will honor the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, but the insertion of politics is unsettling for historians and survivors seeking an impartial reckoning of the genocide.