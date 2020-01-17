Wyden Statement on New Trump Rule Enabling Further Discrimination by Faith-Based

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement following the announcement of a proposed rule by the Trump administration that would, among other changes, remove existing U.S Department of Health and Human Services requirements that faith-based providers let individuals know alternative providers are available to access services:

“Since day one, the Trump administration has been obsessed with imposing taxpayer-funded discriminationunder the guise of religious freedom,” Wyden said. “This proposed rule amplifies previous actions by not only allowing faith-based providers to turn Americans away, but making it harder for those in need to find a place to go after they are denied services. This change could also tie the hands of local and state governments from stepping in to prevent discrimination. Our government should be hard at work ensuring Americans have access to the care they need instead of playing political games.”