Ukrainian president asks PM who disparaged him to stay

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected his prime minister’s resignation and asked Oleksiy Honcharuk to stay on the job. Honcharuk submitted his resignation days after he was caught on tape saying Zelenskiy knows nothing about the economy. In a video released by Zelenskiy’s office on Friday evening, the president said he decided to “give a chance” to Honcharuk and his Cabinet. Zelenskiy called the tape situation “unpleasant” but said he’d asked Honcharuk to present a report on the results of his work to parliament.