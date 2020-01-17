‘Days of God’: A look at Iran’s mounting crises

Iran’s supreme leader says his nation is living through “days of God.” The Islamic Republic has been reeling from one crisis to another, from the targeted killing by the United States of its top general to the Revolutionary Guard’s accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane. U.S. sanctions have crippled its economy as tensions with America have soared. In a rare Friday sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stuck to the playbook Iran has relied on since 1979, blaming the country’s woes on Western powers, and proclaiming that Iranians still support the Islamic Revolution.