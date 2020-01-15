Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi named House prosecutors for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday ahead of votes to send the charges to the Senate. At the same time, new information about the president’s Ukraine efforts intensified pressure for more witnesses at the trial. The seven-member prosecution team will be led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Reps. Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee. They are two of Pelosi’s top lieutenants, selected for only the third presidential impeachment in the nation’s history.