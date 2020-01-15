Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials ‘lied’ on crash

Iran’s president is warning that European soldiers deployed in the Mideast “could be in danger” after Britain, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of its 2015 nuclear deal. Hassan Rouhani made the comment on Wednesday during a televised Cabinet meeting. It comes after the European nations started a dispute process over Iran breaking limits from the accord. It marks the first time Rouhani has threatened Europe amid tensions with the U.S., which unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 under President Donald Trump. Iran’s top diplomat, meanwhile, says protests in the country erupted after people were “lied to” for days about the Ukrainian plane shootdown.