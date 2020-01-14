The Dalles City Council Recap 1/13/20

The Dalles City Council met last night for the first time in the new year. In one of the major decisions last night, councilors approved changes in the city charter that will go to the voters in the May 19 primary. City Attorney Gene Parker outlined some of the main changes:

Gene Parker

Those changes will not take effect until after citizens have a chance to vote on them in the May primary election.

Rates for some city fees went up on a favorable vote from councilors last night. That included adding some new fees now that The Dalles City Police have started using body cameras. State law says that if police receive a public records request for body camera footage, that the faces of everyone appearing in the video must be blanked out. Basic charge for requesting a video is $25 plus $25 for every 15-minute segment to cover the cost of face redaction.

Also at the meeting Connie Krumrich (KRUM’ rick) told councilors that next Monday during the Martin Luther King’s Birthday holiday there will be a city cleanup from 11 am to 2 pm:

Connie Krumrich

The group will meet in the Home Depot parking lot Monday just before 11 am.

Tomorrow is the day people in The Dalles will hear if the city made the cut to be one of the five finalists to be in the running for a half million dollars from the television show Small Business Revolution. If The Dalles is in the top five then everyone should vote and vote often for the win, as explained by Don Warren

Don Warren

The voting link can be found at Love The Dalles Dot Com. Voting coninues into next week.