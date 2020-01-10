Royal courtiers chart path for Prince Harry’s independence

Queen Elizabeth II has moved quickly to take control of the crisis surrounding the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to distance themselves from the royal family. British media reported Friday that the monarch, who is at her Sandringham estate, held a conference call with her son Prince Charles and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, who were all in different locations. In the meantime, Meghan has returned to Canada, where she and Harry spent the Christmas holidays. Harry and Meghan faced a barrage of criticism for their announcement from the British press.