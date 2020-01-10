Iran denies downing plane, says West should share evidence

Iran denies one of its missiles hit a Ukrainian airplane that crashed near Tehran this week and is calling on the U.S. and Canada to release data backing their allegations. Western leaders say the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The crash came just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles on two American bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike. If the U.S. and Canada provide proof that a missile downed the Ukrainian plane, it could inflame public opinion in Iran. Many Iranians rallied around authorities following the general’s killing last week.