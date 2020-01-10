Analysis: Pelosi’s delay tests public opinion on impeachment

Democrats know they don’t have the votes to convict President Donald Trump when the Senate convenes as the Court of Impeachment. So they are pursuing the case in the court of public opinion. It’s a strategy not without its risks. But for Democrats, it provides a way to win even if they lose. Rather than the swift Senate trial that was expected to have started by now, Trump’s impeachment has become a serial disruption to the presidency that is grinding into 2020. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, “Many things have been accomplished.” The Republican president denies doing anything wrong.