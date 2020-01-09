Trump proposes sweeping rollback of environmental oversight

President Donald Trump has proposed rolling back enforcement of a landmark environmental law. His plan would reduce federal oversight of many major projects, from pipelines to commercial development, to speed the approval process. Trump says the country cannot compete and prosper “if a bureaucratic system holds us back from building what we need.” The changes would reduce the number of projects requiring federal oversight of the environmental impact before they could go forward. Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups say the changes will exempt polluters from public scrutiny of their projects.