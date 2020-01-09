8 Nigerian soldiers killed by extremists in northeast

A witness says that at least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in Monguno, a town in the country’s northeast, after extremists staged a deadly attack. Members of the Islamic State, West African Province ambushed a convoy of travelers being escorted by soldiers near a military checkpoint at the entrance to Monguno, according to an employee of a non-governmental organization who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press.The attack started late Tuesday the evening, and soldiers and travelers had to flee into the bush surrounding Monguno amid heavy gunfire.A group of soldiers repelled the insurgents who attempted to invade the town.