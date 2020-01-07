Space-baked cookies, ‘mighty’ mice back on Earth via SpaceX

The first batch of space-baked cookies is back on Earth, along with muscle-bound “mighty” mice and other experiments. SpaceX provided the ride home Tuesday, a month after its Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station. The capsule parachuted into the Pacific, returning 3,800 pounds of gear. Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven just in time for Christmas. Scientists also are eager to welcome back 40 mice, including eight genetically engineered to have twice the normal muscle mass. Some bulked up in orbit for the muscle study.