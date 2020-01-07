Researchers: Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any

The market for CBD for pets is booming. Testimonials pour in about the cannabis derivative’s health benefits, especially for treating seizures and pain management. But there’s little science behind the claims. And what’s worse, researchers say some of the hundreds of products being sold actually contain little or no CBD. Bill Bookout of the National Animal Supplement Council says there’s a segment of the industry that just wants to cash in by making false claims. Their products make it to the shelves because the federal government has yet to establish standards for CBD that will help people know whether it works for their pets and how much to give.