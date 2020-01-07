Listen: Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker answers questions in Goldendale

District 14 Representative Gina Mosbrucker conducted what she called a listening tour Tuesday, January 7. giving a short opening talk and answering questions for more than an hour from local residents. She appeared in Carson in the morning, Dallesport in the afternoon and in Goldendale in the evening. More than 35 people crowded into the breakfast area at the Quality Inns and Suites in Goldendale for their turn. If you weren’t able to make it, you can hear the whole thing by clicking on the podcast bars below.

Part 1

Part 2