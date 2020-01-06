Iran supreme leader weeps for general killed by US airstrike

Iran’s supreme leader has wept while praying over the casket of a top general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered the prayers on Monday in Tehran for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The massive crowd wailed in response. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top officials stood beside Khamenei. Soleimani’s killing Friday in a U.S. drone strike has prompted a vow by his successor to take revenge. Tehran also has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response. Separately, Iraq’s parliament has called for the expulsion of all U.S. troops from Iraqi soil.