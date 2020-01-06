An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general’s death is personal

Iran’s supreme leader has cried openly at the funeral of his top general, killed in a recent U.S. drone strike. It was a rare display of emotion Monday from the typically reserved and measured Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His voice cracked under the weight of the moment, during a funeral procession unlike any in Iran’s recent history. Police said attendees numbered into the millions. The funeral showcased the depth of the bond Khamenei had with the slain general and gave insight into how Soleimani’s death is being felt personally by the supreme leader. It could also impact how Khamenei responds to the United States.