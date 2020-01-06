9-year-old girl among victims killed in Pennsylvania crash

Authorities say a 9-year-old New York girl was among the five people killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that also injured about 60 people. Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash that happened early Sunday on a mountainous and rural stretch of the interstate about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh. Officials say the bus lost control and set of a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car. The Westmoreland County coroner’s office has identified three of the victims who were on the bus. Two UPS drivers were also killed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.