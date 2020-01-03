Wyden Statement on the Assassination of Qassem Soleimani

“Qassem Soleimani was a bad man with a lot of blood on his hands, but Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate him was a reckless escalation that will take us further down the road to ruinous war. A president has the responsibility to ensure that all necessary steps have been taken to protect vulnerable American military and civilian targets before taking such a precipitous act. Given Trump’s awful record on foreign policy I’m extremely concerned that he has not prepared for the fallout, which could put more American lives at risk.”