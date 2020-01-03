‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!”addicts the big game is here. All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer will face off next week for ultimate bragging rights. The first player to win three matches on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will win $1 million, with $250,000 for each runner-up. Host Alex Trebek says the contest was a “natural” because of Holzhauer’s run, with viewers comparing him to veterans Rutter and Jennings. Holhauzer made a splash last year with his skill and high-roller bets. ABC’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” airs on consecutive nights, beginning Tuesday.