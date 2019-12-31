In 2019, the box office belonged to Disney

Disney dominated American moviegoing more than any studio ever has before in 2019. The Walt Disney Co. accounted for about 38% of domestic moviegoing, easily the largest market share ever for one studio — a whopping $13 billion in worldwide box office. That includes films from 20th Century Fox, the 84-year-old studio that Disney gobbled up in March in a $71 billion acquisition. Once “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” inevitably reaches the milestone, it will mark the studio’s seventh such $1 billion movies in 2019. Despite Disney’s considerable firepower, overall ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters were down 4.4% from the year before, and many are forecasting another down year in 2020.