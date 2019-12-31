Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: A new decade is ushered in

The new year of 2020 is being rung in around the globe, and each nation has their own special reason to celebrate. More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour to see fireworks even as a wildfire crisis is ravaging New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. In Hong Kong, revelers as well as pro-democracy protesters came out to usher in the new year. Russia held the world’s longest New Year’s celebrations, spread across its 11 time zones. Samoa’s New Year’s Eve was more somber than usual as residents remembered the 81 lives lost in 2019’s measles epidemic.