Venezuela’s poorest struggle to take care of their dead

Death has become an overwhelming financial burden for many of Venezuela’s poorest, who already struggle to find dignity in life. They scrape together food and shelter needed to get through each day. So a relative’s death becomes the breaking point in a country where most earn a minimum wage of roughly $3 a month. Some overcome the financial burden of a relative’s death by renting caskets, a cheaper option than buying. Others turn to amateur morticians, who embalm bodies at home and convert wooden furniture into coffins. When families can’t afford headstones at the Maracaibo public cemetery, the rain erases any sign of a grave.