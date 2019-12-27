Hawaii tour copter with 7 aboard is missing, search underway

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Hawaii tour helicopter that disappeared with seven people aboard. A Coast Guard statement says the helicopter’s owner contacted officials about 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. Two of the passengers are believed to be minors. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signals have been received amid weather conditions the Coast Guard described as challenging. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Eurocopter helicopter took off from the town of Lihue.