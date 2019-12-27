Bali bombers’ brother, bomb widow become friends, seek peace

A Bali bombing widow once wanted everyone associated with the 2002 attack on the Indonesian island dead. But years later, she would become friends with the bombers’ brother in a bid for peace. The unlikely friendship between Ni Luh Erniati and former bombmaker Ali Fauzi formed as a result of peacebuilding efforts by an Indonesian group that has been quietly reconciling ex-terrorists with victims. Such reconciliation attempts are rare and, to some, abhorrent. Yet the practice is gaining attention in Indonesia. The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation is seeking ways to prevent terrorism and ways to heal from it.