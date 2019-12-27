12 killed, dozens hurt after jetliner crashes in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s president has ordered an inspection of all airlines in the country after a jetliner carrying 98 people crashed shortly after takeoff. At least 12 people were killed and 54 hospitalized Friday in the accident. Authorities earlier put the death toll at 15 then revised it. The aircraft hit a concrete wall and a two-story building soon after leaving Almaty International Airport. It was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana. One survivor said the plane started shaking less than two minutes after departure.