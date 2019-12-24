Syrian army captures village, missile kills 8 civilians

Syrian activists say a missile has struck a school building in northwestern Syria, killing eight civilians, including five children and a woman. Tuesday’s strike comes as Syrian government forces advanced deeper into the war-torn country’s last rebel stronghold, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. Opposition activists say government troops have captured a key village held by al-Qaida, and have also surrounded a Turkish observation post in the area. The offensive follows weeks of bombardment that has displaced tens of the thousands of civilians. The United Nations estimates that some 60,000 people have fled, and has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe.