Melania Trump silently forges path through impeachment

Melania Trump is quietly forging her way through President Donald Trump’s impeachment. She hasn’t tweeted or said anything publicly about her husband becoming the third U.S. president to be impeached. Two of her predecessors, Pat Nixon and Hillary Clinton, publicly defended their husbands as they faced impeachment. But Melania Trump has felt no similar need to speak out on behalf of her spouse. She has said in the past that he is the one the public needs to hear from since he was elected. A spokeswoman says the first lady is focused on being a mother and a wife, and serving the country.