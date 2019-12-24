Democrats test whether voters will shrug off impeachment

Democratic congresswoman Cindy Axne returned to her southwestern Iowa district last weekend for the first time since voting in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Axne narrowly won the Republican-leaning district in 2018 and is a top GOP target in 2020. Republicans have been running ads against her focused on impeachment, and Vice President Mike Pence spoke on local television to urge her to vote against it. But at her town hall, none of her constituents asked about the vote. Instead, they focused on rural issues and the trade deal that passed last week.