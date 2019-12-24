Bankruptcy judge thrust into spotlight in Purdue Pharma case

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is known for his deep experience handling big, complicated corporate cases. It will be up to Robert Drain to decide whether to approve a potentially $12 billion plan to settle more than 2,700 lawsuits over Purdue Pharma’s role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis. It is likely to be a complex and acrimonious process. But Drain brings a long track record to the task, as well as a certain fondness for pop-culture references, such as “Perry Mason” and “Dr. Strangelove.”