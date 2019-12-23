Looking down on a decade: Satellite images tell the stories

There has been no shortage of big news over the last decade. Some stories were expected while others caught the world off guard. Some were so massive they were visible from space, captured through state-of-the-art imaging satellites. They include the hurricanes that battered the United States in 2017, the BP spill in 2010 that gushed oil into the Gulf of Mexico, and the California wildfires in 2018. Elsewhere, the images documented glacial melting, the exodus of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, the Arab Spring protests, the rise and fall of Islamic State group and the tsunami in Fukushima that resulted in the meltdown of three reactors.