Biden’s new endorsement reflects battle for Latino support

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is getting a boost from one of the leading Latinos in Congress. Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California endorsed the former vice president Monday as Democrats’ best hope to defeat President Donald Trump. Cárdenas chairs Bold PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cárdenas’ announcement follows presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigning this weekend with progressive icon and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The dueling surrogates highlight Biden’s and Sanders’ fierce battle for the Hispanic vote and their starkly differing approaches to the larger nominating fight. Biden is leaning heavily on his establishment connections and perceived strength against President Donald Trump. Sanders promises a political revolution.