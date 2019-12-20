Major Boeing supplier winds down deliveries for 737 Max

The company that builds fuselages for Boeing will end deliveries intended for use in the 737 Max aircraft as damage from the troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward to suppliers. Spirit AeroSystems, based in Witchita, Kansas, said Friday that Boeing asked that deliveries be wound down by the end of the year. Revenue from 737 Max components account for more than half of Spirit’s total annual revenue. The company employs 13,500 people, the largest job provider in Kansas’ biggest city. This week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said that the state may have to help pay workers at a company if the planes don’t return to the sky soon.