Amid citizenship law outcry, Indian authorities ban protests

Police in India are banning public gatherings in parts of New Delhi and other cities for a third day and have cut internet services to try to stop growing protests against a new citizenship law that have left 11 people dead and more than 4,000 others detained. Thousands of protesters stood inside and on the steps of New Delhi’s Jama Masijd, one of India’s largest mosques, after Friday afternoon prayers. They waved Indian flags and shouted slogans against the government and the citizenship law. Opponents say the law threatens India’s secular democracy in favor of a Hindu state.