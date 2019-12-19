Wyden Statement on the U.S. House Impeaching Donald Trump

Washington, D.C. –Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The articles of impeachment now go to the U.S. Senate, which will hear arguments and vote on whether or not Trump should be removed from office.

“A senator has no weightier responsibility than to judge a president impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. As a juror in impeachment proceedings, I intend to look at all of the evidence and vote for a just outcome, not a political one,” Wyden said.

“A just outcome is only possible if the trial itself is just – that means the Senate must have access to all of the facts. Our chamber must be able to call all necessary witnesses and subpoena all necessary documents to get the fullest possible picture of the events for which Donald Trump has been impeached. In my view, no member can uphold their oath of office without calling for a full airing of the facts at hand. I urge all of my colleagues to think carefully about how history would judge a sham process designed by the person standing trial.”