Weekend Events for 12/20 – 12/22

Friday:

Holiday Music with Wayo Hogan at The Dalles Wasco County Library from 11 – 1. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

Saturday:

Wishram Bazaar is from 9-5 at the Wishram Community Church. 340 Main Street, Wishram, Washington.

The Dalles Main Street presents Santa in Downtown The Dalles from 10:00 to 2:00 at the Old Chronicle Building at 315 Federal Street. Get your picture with Santa. Enjoy a bake sale, kids crafts and story time at 12:30. https://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/santa-in-the-downtown

Family Storytime at The Dalles Wasco County Library at 10:30 am. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

Family Movie Matinee at the White Salmon Valley Community Library from 2 -4. Bring your friends and family to watch a family movie projected onto the big screen! Popcorn and drinks provided. https://www.facebook.com/events/490342381539277

Saturday Night Bingo, at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Dec. 7th. Up to $1,200 to be paid out on the night. Plus, an additional $1,000.00 payout for a blackout in 60 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. MUST BE 8 & OVER, (8-18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Sunday:

The Gorge Winds, the gorge’s own 50-piece concert band, will be performing their annual Christmas Concert at the Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles. (Up by the Veteran’s Home.) Downbeat is at 3 pm. https://www.gorgewindsband.org/