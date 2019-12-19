Pelosi says impeachment leaves ‘spring’ in people’s step

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that people have a “spring in their step” on Thursday after the House impeached President Donald Trump. But she’s insisting the Senate must provide more details about the expected trial in that chamber before she agrees to send the House charges over. Meanwhile, the top Senate Republican is denouncing the impeachment and reassuring the president’s supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.” The GOP leader, Mitch McConnell, wants to get the trial going next month, with a relatively rapid acquittal expected in the Republican-majority chamber.