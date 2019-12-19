Missing Irrigon Man Found

Mr. Jose Fernandez was located at 1141 this morning by Undersheriff John A Bowles and Lieutenant Terry Harper of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Undersheriff Bowles states that Mr. Fernandez was found in a field near W Nevada in Irrigon. He was conscious, communicating and seemed to be in good condition when found. Emergency Medical Services was immediately dispatched to their location were Mr. Fernandez was transported to a local hospital. Mr. Fernandez is excepted to make a full recovery.

Mr. Fernandez wondered away from his residence yesterday evening between 4pm and 5pm. Initial ground searches followed by thorough location focused searches lasted from 5:30 PM until midnight. Searchers included multiple family members and local citizens as well as Irrigon Fire Department, Irrigon Ambulance, Oregon State Police, United States Fish & Wildlife, and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO personnel included 8 searchers, two search coordinators and 1 interpreter. No new leads or sightings were reported during the initial search.

Most personnel were release at midnight however multiple family, community members as well as several Sheriff’s Office personnel searched until morning with no new leads or sightings.

This morning over 55 personnel arrived to assist in the search and to help bring Mr. Fernandez home.

Morrow County would like to thank the following agencies for their assistant last night and this morning: Irrigon Ambulance, Irrigon Fire District, Oregon State Police, United States Fish & Wildlife, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Fire District, Boardman Ambulance, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department & Umatilla Police Department.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thank you to Michelle Luna of Irrigon for donating all of the food supplies and sandwiches and to Java Junkies, a local Irrigon/Umatilla business, for making and delivering the food to the personnel searching.

Thank you to all the agencies and community members who worked together to make this a successful outcome. We could not have achieved this goal without everyone working together as a team.

Information released by Sheriff Kenneth W Matlack