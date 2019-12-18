Police gird for separatist protest at Barcelona soccer match

Thousands of police and security guards are deployed in and around Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium to ensure that a protest over Catalonia’s separatist movement does not interrupt one of the world’s most-watched soccer matches. Spanish league leader Barcelona hosts its fierce rival, No. 2 Real Madrid, and the separatists want to take advantage of the global media coverage to promote their bid for independence from Spain. The game, known as El Clásico, was postponed from Oct. 26 because of fears that the separatists would try to disrupt it.