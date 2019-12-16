UN AIDS agency fires whistleblower after misconduct probe

The UN agency that fights AIDS has fired two staffers for financial and sexual misconduct, including a whistleblower whose claims of being sexually assaulted led to months of turmoil. Last March, the woman publicly accused a senior UNAIDS director of forcibly kissing her in a Bangkok elevator. But internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in April showed that she herself and her supervisor were being investigated for misconduct before she filed her allegations. Last Friday, she was fired in what she described as an act of retaliation. UNAIDS dismissed her claim as “baseless.”