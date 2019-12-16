UK’s Boris Johnson talks with Trump, welcomes new lawmakers

Britain’s new political landscape has begun to take shape as triumphant Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked trade with President Donald Trump. Johnson also planned to hold a pep talk later Monday for his new Conservative Party lawmakers. The incoming class of Conservative legislators is so big — 109 lawmakers — that British tabloids say organizers had to get an extra 50 bottles of wine. Johnson plans to use his larger-than-expected majority from last week’s election to get his Brexit deal approved and will introduce the bill Friday. Johnson wants the U.K. to leave the European Union by the deadline of Jan. 31.