Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem, Oregon, man has been found guilty of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop on April 14. The Statesman-Journal reports that Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty Thursday of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.