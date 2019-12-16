DA won’t file charges against pipeline protesters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who were arrested during a sit-in at the Oregon governor’s office last month will not be charged with trespassing. The 21 had refused to leave Gov. Kate Brown’s office until she opposed a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline and marine terminal. The state police arrested them after nightfall and they were held overnight in jail and then released. A spokeswoman for the Marion County district attorney said Friday the office decided not to charge the 21 with criminal trespass in the second degree. Brown’s spokesman says pursuing charges would not have been a good use of public resources.