Peter Marbach – Healing the Big River

Peter Marbach has been photographing his favorite subject for decades – the Columbia River Gorge. Now he has expanded his work with a new book, Healing the Big River. This project traces the 1200 miles of the mighty Columbia from its headwaters in British Columbia to the Pacific Ocean at Astoria.

He will be at Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles on Saturday, December 14 from 2 to 4 pm to talk with fans and autograph copies of the book. This is first class stuff, filled with awe-inspiring photos of people. places and events along the length of the river.

And Peter has rounded up 10 authors to submit essays on the river, which make for fascinating reading.

If you can’t make it to see him in person, you can hear a 14-minute interview with Peter by clicking on the podcast bar below.