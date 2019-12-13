MCEDD Executive Director Moving On To Something Big

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) announces that its Executive Director, Amanda Hoey, has accepted the position as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Oregon Wheat Commission and Oregon Wheat Growers League. The position will allow her to further support vibrant rural communities in the region and throughout the state of Oregon. Amanda Hoey states “My family roots are in wheat farming. Those roots initially drew me back to this region to work with MCEDD and now they draw me to my next professional venture with Oregon Wheat. From enhancing resources for ag research to addressing policy challenges that would otherwise hinder farm profitability/viability, the work of Oregon Wheat is important to our rural communities. It is a position that I am very excited to take on.”



Amanda noted that the success of MCEDD and the strength and experience of her team will allow for a smooth pathway as the MCEDD Board works through the hiring process. She stated: “This year we celebrated our 50th anniversary for MCEDD. We have grown into an organization that truly serves the entirety of the five county region. It has been a privilege to serve as its director and play a part in bringing MCEDD to a place where it acts as a resource for the five county area.” Amanda will work with MCEDD through February of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.



Amanda joined MCEDD in 2006 and was promoted to the Executive Director role in 2008. Under her leadership, MCEDD has diversified regional economic initiatives to include additional opportunities for access to capital and enhancing private-sector led regional industry development. She has also led the organization’s growth, expanding the regional transportation division and project management team to better serve the region and promote economic opportunity. She notes that it was a difficult decision to follow her professional passion to accept the position with Oregon Wheat but felt she was able to do so as she has confidence in the professional staff and board to continue to provide strong leadership and vision for the region’s economic future the work of the bi-state MCEDD organization.



The MCEDD Executive Committee has appointed an Executive Transition Subcommittee responsible for the recruitment and selection process for the next Executive Director who will continue to provide strong leadership in partnership with the MCEDD Board and vision for the region’s economic future. The Committee has approved the release of the MCEDD Executive Director job announcement and is soliciting applications through January 21, 2020 for first round consideration. Information will continue to be updated on the MCEDD website (www.mcedd.org).



MCEDD Board Chair, Bill Schmitt stated “Amanda did a great job and will be missed.” He noted his appreciation that “Amanda will be able to support us through the initial hiring process, engaging with MCEDD through February 2020 in order to identify qualified candidates that can continue the important work of the organization in business development, regional economic development planning and industry support.”



Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts. Over the years MCEDD’s membership has grown to include counties, cities, ports and chambers of commerce within the five county region. It is governed by a twenty-one member Board representing its members and the key economic interests in the region. MCEDD promotes the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry. More information may be found at: http://www.mcedd.org



The Oregon Wheat Commission was established in 1947 and was among the first producer-funded commodity commissions in the United States. Today the OWC is a statutorily authorized special-purpose state agency with a mission to improve the profitability of Oregon wheat growers through research, non-branded marketing, and education programs. The OWC funds wheat breeding and production research, market development, and industry and public outreach. More information about the OWC may be found at https://www.owgl.org/owc.



The Oregon Wheat Growers League is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1926 in Moro, Oregon. The OWGL is a vigorous, grass-roots organization dedicated to providing public and grower education on the economic importance of the wheat industry and a unifying voice at the local, state and national level on the public policy issues affecting Oregon wheat producers. The OWGL is a voluntary member-supported trade organization with both wheat producers and related industry members. More detailed information about the OWGL may be found at https://www.owgl.org/owgl