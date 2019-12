Before the week ends, we want to call your attention to something unusual that took place at The Dalles City Council on┬áMonday. Tonya Moffett from auditors Merina and Company gave the result of the city’s annual audit. She said it was a clean audit, the highest category. The only fault at all turned out to be something very different:

Tonya Moffett of Merina and Company



These are not words often heard from auditors. The audit itself, Moffett said, was likely to qualify for an award of excellence as it did last year.