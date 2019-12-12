Weekend Events & Bonus Days 12/13 – 12/17

Friday & Saturday:

Columbia Center for Arts Children’s Theatre Presents: “The Snow Queen” – A World Premier Holiday Show. Adapted from the original story by Hans Christian Andersen and incorporating elements of the Russian folktale “The Snow Maiden,” this play tells the tale of a young child on an adventure to save her friend from the ominous Snow Queen. But there may be more to the Snow Queen than the rumors indicate, and our hero must piece together the real story from the people and creatures she meets on her perilous journey.by Sullivan Mackintosh and Sam Reiter. Friday, 12/13 at 7pm. Saturday, 12/14 at 2pm and 7pm. https://www.columbiaarts.org/

Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Performances at Adult Center Theatre, PACT, bring you Christmas Radio! Old radio shows recreated anew to bring you joy this holiday season featuring Fibber McGee and Molly, O. Henry’s Gift of the Magi and the Dragnet story of the Big Little Jesus. We are pleased to return to the stage the Columbiaires also with Bill Weiler, their holiday music accompanist and the composer of It’s Christmas in Hood River, our own holiday classic. https://gorgecurrent.com/event/performances-at-adult-center-theater-present-christmas-radio/2019-12-13/

Saturday & Sunday:

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus right to Hood River County Fairgrounds during this year’s Last Chance Holiday Bazaar, December 14th & 15th, 10am-4pm! Bring in your family from 12pm-2pm and take advantage of this FREE photo opportunity while all the good girls and boys tell Santa their Christmas wishes. Parking and admission are free. You’ll have the chance to browse over 40 local vendors with beautiful displays of fine clothing and accessories, pottery, photography, jewelry, home goods and more! These vendors have skillfully created amazing arts and crafts, baby and kid items, decorations, baked goods and gourmet food products that will make the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for family and friends. Not only that, but it’s a great opportunity to meet and connect with local Gorge artisans. Lunch options and beverages are available in the fair kitchen. Located in the community building, this is a fun, family-friendly event you won’t want to miss. http://www.hoodriverfair.org/

Friday:

Tim Mayer & Friends at the Riverside Church in Hood River at Noon. Tim Mayer (piano) with Dave Captein (bass), Jay Reed (guitar), Mike Grodner (drums), and Mary Ryan (vocals) doing the jazz Christmas thing at Riverside Church from noon-100. Some Christmas standards, some originals, some Peanuts music, the whole bit. https://gorgecurrent.com/event/tim-mayer-friends-advent-concert/

Teen Extreme Gingerbread Challenge from 4 to 5:50 at The Dalles Public Library. Who can make the most EXTREME gingerbread structure? We’ll provide all the building materials, you provide the ingenuity and labor. Once we’ve checked everyone’s contribution, we’ll eat them! https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

Wy’east PTO is hosting its 2nd Movie Night THIS FRIDAY! Movie: 2019’s Live Action “The Lion King” in the WYMS Cafeteria. Doors Open at 5:30pm, Movie Begins at 6:00pm. Admission: $2 per person + Concessions Available for Purchase. Bring a bean bag, lawn chair, or blanket to better enjoy the film! https://www.facebook.com/events/538408680344308

Condon’s Festival of Trees is a fundraiser to support the Condon Education Foundation is at the Condon Memorial Hall at 6. Dinner by Paradise Rose Chuckwagon Catering, music by Chloe Goss. This is a 21 and over event. http://condonchaber.org/events.html

Santacon Pub Crawl put on by The Dalles Main Street. Dress up at Santa and visit the downtown pubs. Take a selfie at each location and email those into The Dalles Main Street to be in a drawing to win prizes. https://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/2019-santacon-pub-crawl-1

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sings and Swings for Christmas at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell Friday at 7:30. Who doesn’t have a favorite Christmas movie? And if ”Love, Actually”, is yours – you’re in for a treat. Voci choir, an almost 50 voice ensemble, along with the area’s top jazz musicians, will get you singing and swinging along with hits from this modern day classic. Beatles fans will hear a rendition of “All You Need is Love”, and the choir will also sing, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” co-written by Mariah Carey. So if “you really love Christmas”, like the well known lyrics of “Christmas is All Around,” you’ll want to be in the audience for this show which celebrates this popular romantic comedy. But that’s not the only novel offering at this holiday concert. https://www.gorgeorchestra.org/

Saturday:

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center’s Holiday Breakfast sponsored by Cherry Heights Living will be held on Saturday, December 14th from 8:00 – 9:30 at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. The menu includes All-You-Can-Eat French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit and Beverage all for $6.00 per person or $3.00 for children 12 and under. There will be door prizes, blankets and aprons for sale, and you can purchase tickets for the Center’s Meal-a-Month Raffle. Support the Mid-Columbia Senior Center by enjoying a delicious breakfast before you start your local holiday shopping.

Dufur Hometown Christmas. Wander the village of Dufur and shop for gifts at the Holiday Bazaar (Catholic Church Hall), listen to great music and see local art (Community Center), then eat yummy treats and take pics with Santa at Kramers Market and We3 Coffee & Deli. Hear old time bluegrass by The Dufur Boys at the Balch from 2:30-4. Be sure to stick around for our one of a kind classic: Lighted Tractor Parade, and stay for a glass of wine or the Special Dinner! Enjoy the Balch’s annual dinner offering: 3 course Prime Rib Dinner. https://www.facebook.com/events/414858496085969/

Second Saturday at the WAAAM Air & Auto Museum. The Second Saturday of each month the WAAAM Air and Auto Museum opens the doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Open 9-5. Activities 10-2. Lunch 11-1. Free parking. WAAAM is located three miles from downtown Hood River at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031. Call (541) 308-1600 for more information or visit http://www.waaamuseum.org/

The Dalles High School Cheer Bazaar from 9:00 to 2:30 at the Wahtonka Campus in The Dalles.

The Dalles Main Street presents Santa in Downtown The Dalles from 10:00 to 2:00 at the Old Chronicle Building at 315 Federal Street. Get your picture with Santa. Enjoy a bake sale, kids crafts and story time at 12:30. https://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/santa-in-the-downtown

Family Storytime at The Dalles Wasco County Library at 10:30 am. Geared to preschool and early elementary aged children, but all ages are welcome. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

The Dalles Civic Marketplace. Arts, Crafts, Avon, Wearables, Jewelry, Floral, Wood Work, Snack Foods, Food, Drinks, Coffee Roaster, Breads, Jams and more. 25+ Vendors and Free Admission. http://thedallescivic.com/

Opera at the The Dalles Library at Noon. Join mezzo-soprano Anna Viemeister as she performs opera through the ages, as well as a brief preview of her Holiday Spectacular, to be held later at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Her free program at the library, where she will entertain, as well as educate us, will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from noon until 1:00. A graduate of The Dalles High School, Anna is now living and per-forming in New York City. https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library

‘Tis the season in Downtown Mosier! Join the community at Totem Plaza on Saturday, December 14 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a free, family-friendly holiday celebration, hosted by Main Street Mosier. Enjoy a festive visit from Santa Claus and a tasty chili feed, including corn bread, hot chocolate, and warm apple cider. Bring a dozen of your favorite holiday cookies to share (along with an ingredient list), as well as ornaments to hang on the tree. RSVP at http://bit.ly/MainStreetMosierTreeLighting or email info@mainstreetmosier.org for more information

Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade in Goldendale. Celebrate a real hometown Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade. The parade kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th, followed by pictures with Santa, Soup, and Hot Chocolate at the Masonic Lodge. https://www.goldendalechamber.org/events/

Saturday Night Bingo, at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Dec. 7th. Up to $1,200 to be paid out on the night. Plus, an additional $1,000.00 payout for a blackout in 59 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10.00. DOORS OPEN AT 4pm. BINGO STARTS AT 6pm. MUST BE 8 & OVER, (8-18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30.

Contra Dance at the Rockford Grange. Contra, square, and/or circle dances plus a couple waltzes. Live band. All dances taught/led by caller. Beginners and singles welcome. All age, family friendly. $5-7 sliding scale, $1 children. Rockford Grange 4262 Barrett Dr., Hood River. Takes place every second Saturday. https://www.rockfordgrange.net/

Wasco Brothers at The Dalles Eagles Lodge from 7-11 p.m. and enjoy the largest dance floor in Wasco County to the tune of the Wasco Bros. No need for Eagles membership. Great mix of Country Music, including their own off their CD Jack Knife.

Sunday:

Hood River Elks Kids Christmas Party from Noon to 3:00. Free & Open to the Community. Join us for our annual children’s Christmas party in the Elks Ballroom! This suitable-for-all-ages event will feature snacks, crafts, carnival, games, bounce house, gifts, toys, AND a visit from Santa! As always, this party is open to the community and you do not need to be a member to come celebrate Christmas with us! https://www.facebook.com/events/479083432731819

Goldendale Fire Holiday Food Drive begins at 1 pm. Look for the Lights and Sirens and bring out non-perishable food items that will go to the Goldendale Food Bank.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sings and Swings for Christmas at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell Sunday at 2:00. Who doesn’t have a favorite Christmas movie? And if ”Love, Actually”, is yours – you’re in for a treat. Voci choir, an almost 50 voice ensemble, along with the area’s top jazz musicians, will get you singing and swinging along with hits from this modern day classic. Beatles fans will hear a rendition of “All You Need is Love”, and the choir will also sing, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” co-written by Mariah Carey. So if “you really love Christmas”, like the well known lyrics of “Christmas is All Around,” you’ll want to be in the audience for this show which celebrates this popular romantic comedy. But that’s not the only novel offering at this holiday concert. https://www.gorgeorchestra.org/

10th Annual United Way of the Columbia Gorge Holiday Benefit Concert with Aaron Meyer at the Best Western Plus in Hood River at 3:30. Get into the holiday spirit at the 10th Annual Holiday Benefit Concert with Aaron Meyer, his amazing 12-piece band and special guests, The Brown Sisters. This is a family-friendly holiday tradition and all proceeds benefit the United Way of the Columbia Gorge. https://www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday:

Due to popular demand, the Sherman County Historical Museum will be opening their doors on Sunday, December 15th and Tuesday, December 17th from 1 pm to 3 pm for visitors to come see the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day & WWII display. This display was originally only going to be up for one day of viewing, but we are happy to announce that 2 additional times have been added because of requests and interest to come view this display. There is no admission fee. If you have any questions, please call the Sherman County Historical Museum at 541-565-3232.