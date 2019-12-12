Sold to China as a bride, she came home on brink of death

The suspicious death of a Pakistani woman adds to growing evidence of mistreatment and abuses inflicted on hundreds of women and girls from the country who have been trafficked to China as brides. Samiya David was sold by her family to a Chinese groom and spent two months in China. When she returned, the once robust woman was malnourished, too weak to walk, her speech confused and disjointed. She was nearly unrecognizable. She died soon after. Her family says she told them never to ask her about what happened there.