Wyden Statement on Agreement to Update NAFTA

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement in reaction to news that the administration has reached an agreement with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on changes to NAFTA 2.0:



“Let’s be clear what’s happened: Donald Trump, who said in the 2016 campaign that he would get rid of NAFTA, has now bulked it up and expanded it. Donald Trump did so after I and others said his first NAFTA rewrite did not do enough to protect American workers from trade cheats and level the playing field for our employers.

“I do not have the details on how closely the agreement adheres to the Brown-Wyden trade enforcement regime, and I will be scrutinizing it closely to determine whether the final proposal contains the trade enforcement tools we have proposed.”